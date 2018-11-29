Intel Co. (INTC) Short Interest Update

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700,202 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 53,345,017 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,696,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares in the company, valued at $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,143,000 after purchasing an additional 106,635 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 220,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,297,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management now owns 29,713 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $221.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Intel has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.11 billion. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Macquarie set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morningstar set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.56.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

