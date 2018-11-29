Insider Selling: UFP Technologies, Inc. (UFPT) CEO Sells 305 Shares of Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $11,184.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,813 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,492.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 27th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 3,488 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $127,591.04.

On Wednesday, November 21st, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,990 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $109,703.10.

On Monday, November 19th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 698 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $25,504.92.

On Friday, September 14th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 2,194 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $79,971.30.

On Monday, September 10th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 3,443 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $122,605.23.

On Friday, September 7th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 15,110 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $536,707.20.

On Tuesday, September 4th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 5,083 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $181,513.93.

On Friday, August 31st, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,941 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $743,405.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,947. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $267.06 million, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.12.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UFPT shares. BidaskClub raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut UFP Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 711,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 39,090 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 569,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 346,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. The company offers medical devices and components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic paddings, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration products, high-temperature insulations, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products.

