Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Eric G. Hutchinson sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £250.88 ($327.82).

SPT stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Thursday. Spirent Communications Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 131 ($1.71).

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 145.25 ($1.90).

WARNING: “Insider Selling: Spirent Communications Plc (SPT) Insider Sells 196 Shares of Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/insider-selling-spirent-communications-plc-spt-insider-sells-196-shares-of-stock.html.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Recommended Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.