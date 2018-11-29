Insider Selling: Spirent Communications Plc (SPT) Insider Sells 196 Shares of Stock

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) insider Eric G. Hutchinson sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67), for a total transaction of £250.88 ($327.82).
SPT stock opened at GBX 128 ($1.67) on Thursday. Spirent Communications Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 131 ($1.71).
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 145.25 ($1.90).
Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.
