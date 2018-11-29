Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Insider Sells 8,126 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) insider Deepak Chopra sold 8,126 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $593,685.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,172,778.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Deepak Chopra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OSI Systems alerts:

On Monday, November 19th, Deepak Chopra sold 3,800 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $278,426.00.

On Monday, September 10th, Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $1,872,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $266.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.87 million. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $81.00 to $92.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/insider-selling-osi-systems-inc-osis-insider-sells-8126-shares-of-stock.html.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.