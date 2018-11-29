Insider Selling: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) insider Michael Ritz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Ritz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Michael Ritz sold 2,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $71,000.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Michael Ritz sold 6,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $208,500.00.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,336. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

