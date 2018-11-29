Insider Selling: Nantkwest Inc (NK) Director Sells $46,258.00 in Stock

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) Director Steve Gorlin sold 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $46,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steve Gorlin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Steve Gorlin sold 32,212 shares of Nantkwest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $65,068.24.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Steve Gorlin sold 115,930 shares of Nantkwest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $256,205.30.

On Monday, November 12th, Steve Gorlin sold 47,050 shares of Nantkwest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $114,331.50.

NASDAQ:NK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.78. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.16. Nantkwest Inc has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $5.47.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 40.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 402.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 125,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 40.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 49,040 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 75.0% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 144.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 127,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Nantkwest in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

