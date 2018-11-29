Insider Selling: Marijuana Company Of America Inc (MCOA) Insider Sells 2,430,000 Shares of Stock

Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) insider Donald J. Steinberg sold 2,430,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCOA remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,644,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,704,928. Marijuana Company Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Marijuana Company Of America Company Profile

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells industrial hemp derived and non-psychoactive cannabinoids consumer products under the hempSMART brand in the United States and Canada. The company's principal products include hempSMART Brain, a personal care consumer product that supports brain wellness; hempSMART Pain, a capsule for the temporary relief of minor discomfort associated with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream, a wellness consumer product that reduces minor discomfort and promotes muscle relaxation on areas that it is applied; hempSMART Drops; and hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs.

