Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) VP Sells 2,120 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) VP Tom P. Quinly sold 2,120 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total transaction of $230,571.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,999.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CW stock opened at $108.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $143.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $595.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,546,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $487,349,000 after buying an additional 23,821 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 189,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,987,000 after buying an additional 485,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

