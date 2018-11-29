Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK) President Sells $12,010.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) President Thor Gjerdrum sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $12,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $91,095.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $84.30 million, a PE ratio of -200.50 and a beta of 0.07.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. A-Mark Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRK. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 63,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 245,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.22% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK) President Sells $12,010.00 in Stock” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/insider-selling-a-mark-precious-metals-inc-amrk-president-sells-12010-00-in-stock.html.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

See Also: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.