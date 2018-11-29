Insider Buying: Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Director Acquires $113,750.00 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Director Angela A. Minas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $113,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,440.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.70 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 373.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup set a $27.00 target price on Westlake Chemical Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

WARNING: “Insider Buying: Westlake Chemical Partners LP (WLKP) Director Acquires $113,750.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/insider-buying-westlake-chemical-partners-lp-wlkp-director-acquires-113750-00-in-stock.html.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP operates, acquires, and develops ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company operates ethylene production facilities, which primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.