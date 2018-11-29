Insider Buying: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) Director Purchases $440,953.70 in Stock

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Director Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 33,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $440,953.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Landmark Dividend Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 27th, Landmark Dividend Llc bought 44,202 shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $603,799.32.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Landmark Dividend Llc bought 51,602 shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $679,082.32.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.27. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 196.88% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. This is a positive change from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. Orinda Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 249,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 64,959 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 1,330,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after buying an additional 52,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 519,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pwmco LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 18.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMRK. BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

