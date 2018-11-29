Insider Buying: Innodata Inc (INOD) Major Shareholder Acquires 49,248 Shares of Stock

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) major shareholder Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 49,248 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,887.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nauman Sabeeh Toor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Innodata alerts:

On Wednesday, November 14th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 30,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 225,488 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $315,683.20.

On Friday, November 9th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 60,105 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $86,551.20.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 29,110 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,754.00.

On Thursday, November 1st, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 248,926 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $350,985.66.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 60,068 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,095.20.

On Thursday, October 11th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 82,137 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $114,991.80.

On Friday, September 21st, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 5,653 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,575.02.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 26,107 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,678.03.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 20,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.

INOD stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Innodata Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Innodata had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innodata stock. Luzich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,624 shares during the quarter. Innodata comprises approximately 1.8% of Luzich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Luzich Partners LLC owned 7.25% of Innodata worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innodata from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/insider-buying-innodata-inc-inod-major-shareholder-acquires-49248-shares-of-stock.html.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc, a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.