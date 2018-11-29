Insider Buying: Innodata Inc (INOD) Major Shareholder Acquires 49,248 Shares of Stock

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) major shareholder Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 49,248 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,887.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Nauman Sabeeh Toor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 14th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 30,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00.
- On Friday, November 16th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 225,488 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $315,683.20.
- On Friday, November 9th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 60,105 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $86,551.20.
- On Tuesday, October 30th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 29,110 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,754.00.
- On Thursday, November 1st, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 248,926 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $350,985.66.
- On Tuesday, October 9th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 60,068 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,095.20.
- On Thursday, October 11th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 82,137 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $114,991.80.
- On Friday, September 21st, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 5,653 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,575.02.
- On Wednesday, September 19th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 26,107 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,678.03.
- On Wednesday, September 12th, Nauman Sabeeh Toor bought 20,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $24,600.00.
INOD stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Innodata Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innodata stock. Luzich Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,624 shares during the quarter. Innodata comprises approximately 1.8% of Luzich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Luzich Partners LLC owned 7.25% of Innodata worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innodata from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata Inc, a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution.
