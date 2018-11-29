Insider Buying: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 966,838 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,847.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CORT stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 63.79%. The firm had revenue of $64.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after buying an additional 22,684 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CORT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

