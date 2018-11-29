Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) PT Set at $8.00 by Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INO. ValuEngine cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.43 on Monday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.66% and a negative net margin of 232.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 49,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $263,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,357,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,660,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

