Innospec (IOSP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

IOSP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innospec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Innospec from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Innospec currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

Get Innospec alerts:

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.10. Innospec has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innospec will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,570,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,345,000 after purchasing an additional 399,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,957,000 after purchasing an additional 101,154 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innospec by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 72,080 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Innospec by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,226,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innospec by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,756 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals for use as fuel additives, ingredients for personal care, home care, agrochemical, mining and other applications, and oilfield chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.