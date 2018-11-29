Ingevity Corp (NGVT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Ingevity worth $10,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 961.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $97.98 on Thursday. Ingevity Corp has a 1-year low of $66.57 and a 1-year high of $106.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 47.45%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Corp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

NGVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingevity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital set a $98.00 target price on shares of Ingevity and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.89.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells wood-based chemically activated carbon products primarily for gasoline vapor emission control systems.

