ING Groep NV (ING) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd.

NYSE ING traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.24. 195,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,296. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

