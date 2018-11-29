ING Groep NV (ING) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd.
NYSE ING traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.24. 195,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,296. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
