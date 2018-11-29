Inflarx NV Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share (IFRX)

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) – Analysts at Leerink Swann issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inflarx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 26th. Leerink Swann analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter.

IFRX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inflarx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IFRX opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $702.30 million and a PE ratio of -10.37. Inflarx has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $42.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Inflarx by 29.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Inflarx by 46.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inflarx by 33.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inflarx during the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

