Infineon Technologies (IFNNF) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.71

Headlines about Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Infineon Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFNNF. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Warburg Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Independent Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of IFNNF stock opened at $20.40 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $31.25.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

