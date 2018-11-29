Inditex (ITX) Given a €35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Inditex (BME:ITX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.30 ($35.23) target price on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inditex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €31.24 ($36.32).

Inditex has a 52 week low of €23.00 ($26.74) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($42.91).

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

