Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,147 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DowDuPont by 291.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DWDP opened at $57.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. DowDuPont’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DWDP shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 price target on DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Friday, October 12th. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

