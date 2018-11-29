Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,849 Shares of Kroger Co (KR)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kroger were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $288,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,179.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Ellen Adcock sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $57,738.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,083.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,298. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $30.25 on Thursday. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $27.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $32.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,849 Shares of Kroger Co (KR)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/independent-advisor-alliance-purchases-1849-shares-of-kroger-co-kr.html.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.