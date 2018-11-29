Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 2,136 Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.8% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.8% during the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. ValuEngine raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Corp Of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $124.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $96.61 on Thursday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $83.54 and a 52-week high of $131.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

