Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Holdings in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,418 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,822,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $880,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,787 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,440,019 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $486,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,076,825 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $491,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,811 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,953,881 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $385,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,327,977 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $325,104,000 after acquiring an additional 52,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Shares of HPQ opened at $23.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

In other HP news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $1,112,178.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,917.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $17,880,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,055 shares of company stock worth $21,135,479 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

