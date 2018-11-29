IMMUTEP LTD/S (IMMP) Given a $7.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) received a $7.00 price objective from research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 159.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on IMMUTEP LTD/S in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective on the stock.

Get IMMUTEP LTD/S alerts:

NASDAQ IMMP opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. IMMUTEP LTD/S has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IMMUTEP LTD/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.18% of IMMUTEP LTD/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

IMMUTEP LTD/S Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IMMUTEP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMMUTEP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.