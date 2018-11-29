Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 27600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40.

Get Immunoprecise Antibodies alerts:

In other Immunoprecise Antibodies news, insider Jozef Maria Hendrik Raats sold 245,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$198,450.00. Also, insider Robert Patrick Beecroft sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$415,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 876,750 shares of company stock valued at $727,978.

WARNING: “Immunoprecise Antibodies (IPA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.76” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/immunoprecise-antibodies-ipa-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-0-76.html.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Company Profile (CVE:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunoprecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.