IEC Electronics (IEC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

“September quarter results largely in-line with our bullish expectations. December quarter guidance is well-above seasonal 20% q/q decline, bodes positively. Raising estimates modestly, 12-month price target to $9, from $8.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

IEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IEC Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Noble Financial set a $8.00 price target on shares of IEC Electronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

IEC Electronics stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. IEC Electronics has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in IEC Electronics by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 115,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in IEC Electronics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 292,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in IEC Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IEC Electronics by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 43,670 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in IEC Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $673,000.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a sophisticated level of manufacturing.

