IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) Position Raised by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $10,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.6% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 579,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,694,000 after buying an additional 156,222 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.5% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 58,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,677,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 247.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.33.

In other news, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 3,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $666,807.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $201.26. 1,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,214. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.74 and a 12-month high of $256.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 994.76%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

