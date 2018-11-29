iDealCash Achieves Market Cap of $154,165.00 (DEAL)

iDealCash (CURRENCY:DEAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, iDealCash has traded 19% higher against the dollar. iDealCash has a total market capitalization of $154,165.00 and approximately $282.00 worth of iDealCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iDealCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006610 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000030 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded up 121.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bitspace (BSX) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000022 BTC.

iDealCash Profile

iDealCash (DEAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2018. iDealCash’s total supply is 1,189,791,016 coins and its circulating supply is 1,186,786,672 coins. iDealCash’s official Twitter account is @IDealCashTeam. The Reddit community for iDealCash is /r/IdealCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iDealCash’s official website is idealcash.io.

iDealCash Coin Trading

iDealCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iDealCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iDealCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iDealCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

