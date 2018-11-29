ICOBID Market Capitalization Reaches $9,187.00 (ICOB)

ICOBID (CURRENCY:ICOB) traded 107.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. ICOBID has a total market cap of $9,187.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of ICOBID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICOBID has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ICOBID coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ICOBID alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00015010 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000697 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24,886.45 or 5.80380379 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00078145 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003017 BTC.

ICOBID Profile

ICOBID (ICOB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2017. ICOBID’s total supply is 107,048,455 coins. ICOBID’s official Twitter account is @pioneer8816 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ICOBID is icobidplatform.net

Buying and Selling ICOBID

ICOBID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICOBID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICOBID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICOBID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICOBID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICOBID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.