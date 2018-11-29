Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,097 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 615,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Ibio has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.50.

Get Ibio alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/ibio-inc-ibio-short-interest-down-8-6-in-november.html.

Ibio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.