i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.12 million.i3 Verticals also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.84-0.87 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.38. 80,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,686. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/i3-verticals-iiiv-updates-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 million. Research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.