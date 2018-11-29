i3 Verticals (IIIV) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.12 million.i3 Verticals also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.84-0.87 EPS.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on i3 Verticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.
Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.38. 80,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,686. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.
