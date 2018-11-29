i3 Verticals (IIIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 million. i3 Verticals updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.84-0.87 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.84-0.87 EPS.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IIIV. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at $2,357,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at $1,350,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at $699,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at $1,005,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at $3,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

