Huobi Token (HT) Price Down 6.9% This Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00026654 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, LBank, Huobi and Bibox. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $56.28 million and approximately $13.75 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.93 or 0.02203830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00125055 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00195808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.23 or 0.08838093 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,200 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobi.pro

Huobi Token Coin Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, LBank, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

