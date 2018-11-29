Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

HPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

HPP opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.92 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.97 per share, with a total value of $197,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 20,166 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $665,881.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,957 shares of company stock worth $405,445. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is areal estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Media & Entertainment Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.