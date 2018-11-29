Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,793 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,852,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,389,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,759,000 after acquiring an additional 471,913 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,149,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,098,000 after acquiring an additional 376,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 7,852,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,914,000 after acquiring an additional 46,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $118.50 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $122.51. The stock has a market cap of $164.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.89.

In other news, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,639.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

