Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $39,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,797,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 79,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,849,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Shares of URTH opened at $86.30 on Thursday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $82.62 and a 1 year high of $94.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/hsbc-holdings-plc-raises-holdings-in-ishares-msci-world-etf-urth.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.