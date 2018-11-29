Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $41.60 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,664 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.28% of Church & Dwight worth $41,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $817,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $66.35 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $67.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $19,929,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 327,577 shares in the company, valued at $21,760,940.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $965,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,811.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,780 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,597 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.12.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

