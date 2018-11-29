Horizon Bancorp Inc (HBNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 50.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 50.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 50.0% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 50.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

