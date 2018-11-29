Honeywell International Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Honeywell International Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 198,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Honeywell International Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $20,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torch Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $110.94 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.96 and a 52-week high of $119.33. The firm has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.49.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/honeywell-international-inc-trims-stake-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.