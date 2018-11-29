Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 760,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 110,777 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $126,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 346,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Honeywell International by 54.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 380,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,233,000 after purchasing an additional 134,596 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,061,434.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,187,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,099. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $144.30 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.30 and a twelve month high of $167.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.90.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

