Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Holdings Reduced by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 76.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,559,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,445,000 after acquiring an additional 674,377 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $91,840,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 79.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,439,000 after purchasing an additional 574,501 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,011.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 518,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,296,000 after buying an additional 471,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 64.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,653,000 after buying an additional 386,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,061,434.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 91,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,187,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,944,742.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,783.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,644 shares of company stock worth $6,597,099 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $144.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.30 and a 1 year high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.90.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

