Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $108,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 267.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 155.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

NYSE:HON opened at $144.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,944,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,783.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,061,434.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,187,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,099 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

