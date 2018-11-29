Homrich & Berg Purchases 1,994 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Homrich & Berg lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,976 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 123,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Union Pacific by 32.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $3,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,713.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

Shares of UNP opened at $151.98 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $118.13 and a 1-year high of $165.63. The stock has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

