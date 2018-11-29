Homrich & Berg Invests $226,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) Stock

Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,391,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,573,000 after buying an additional 29,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,360,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,024,000 after buying an additional 348,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,869,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,952,000 after buying an additional 388,630 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,196,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,169,000 after buying an additional 49,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,162,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,027,000 after buying an additional 65,282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $83.88 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Homrich & Berg Invests $226,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) Stock” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/homrich-berg-invests-226000-in-ishares-edge-msci-usa-quality-factor-etf-qual-stock.html.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.