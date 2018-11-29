Homrich & Berg Invests $200,000 in Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stock

Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 501,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. Blackstone Group LP has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.60.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. This is a positive change from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bgsl Holdings Llc purchased 192,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer set a $44.00 price target on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

