Homeserve (HSV) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Homeserve (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HSV. UBS Group downgraded shares of Homeserve to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 942.86 ($12.32).

HSV opened at GBX 953.50 ($12.46) on Tuesday. Homeserve has a fifty-two week low of GBX 521.93 ($6.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 872 ($11.39).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

