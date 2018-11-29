Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 683.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,740 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,705,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,003,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 37,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

In related news, insider Tracy French bought 2,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 112,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,569.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Home Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $25.38.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $171.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOMB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/29/home-bancshares-inc-homb-shares-bought-by-rothschild-co-asset-management-us-inc.html.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.