Holowesko Partners Ltd. Has $61.53 Million Stake in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. raised its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,358,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the period. JD.Com accounts for approximately 4.5% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $61,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 371,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of JD.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $21.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,138.00 and a beta of 1.40. JD.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $104.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 billion. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

