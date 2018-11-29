HMS Holdings Corp (HMSY) EVP Sells $2,695,189.84 in Stock

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) EVP Cynthia Nustad sold 78,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $2,695,189.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,750.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HMSY stock opened at $34.67 on Thursday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. HMS had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. HMS’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Jackson Financial Management purchased a new stake in HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMSY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on HMS from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HMS from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. HMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

